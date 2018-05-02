Termite workshop photo special - exploring tree-damaging termites in the tropics

CABI scientists have held a successful three-day workshop exploring how to diagnose and manage termites associated with structures and trees in the tropics.
The workshop, held at CABI’s South East Asia (SEA) office building at MARDI in Serdang, Malaysia, highlighted termites as ecologically important insects with significant roles to play as decomposers but also as pests that can cause major damage to trees and buildings.
This photo blog charts the three-day event officially opened by Dr Sivapragasam Annamalai, Regional Director of CABI SEA, and which included a welcome by CABI CEO Dr Trevor Nicholls.
Dr Sivapragasam Annamalai opens the three-day workshop attended by 22 participants from 19 different public and private sector organisations
Inspecting a tree infested with termites
Selecting specimens for analysis
Dr Ahmad Said Sajap shows building structure damage caused by termites
Diagnosing and identifying termites in the classroom
Checking records to help identification
Mr Shahrem Md. Ramli from Ensystex Malaysia Sdn Bhd demonstrates termite control practically...
