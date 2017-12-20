CABI board member Roger Horton explains how CABI is delivering on SDG4: Quality Education

CABI creates resources that give access to science-based information on agriculture and the environment. Our mission is to improve people's lives worldwide by sharing knowledge. As a scientific publisher we produce materials for academics and researchers that make education easier and lifelong learning a reality.

We create books, eBooks and online information resources for the next generation of agricultural and environmental experts. CAB Abstracts is one of the world's leading abstracting and indexing databases covering applied life sciences.

In this video on CABI's YouTube channel, board member Roger Horton highlights how CABI is working to help deliver on the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education. Here he mentions how CABI helped replace flood damaged books at a university in Zimbabwe and how the Global Health Database contains over 2.9 million abstracts which 'enables people to make the right decisions about the right topics by having the right information at their fingertips.

He ends by suggesting that education is key is CABI and other organisations working in international development are to meet the other UN SDGs - such as SDG1: No Poverty - and highlights CABI's Masters in Advanced Studies in Integrated Crop Management as being a good example of helping to create the agricultural experts of the future.