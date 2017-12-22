« CABI board member Professor Dame Anne Glover explains how CABI is delivering on SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production | Main | CABI board member Paulus Vershuren explains how CABI is delivering on SDG17: Partnerships for the Goals »

December 22, 2017

CABI board member Dr Prem Warrior explains how CABI is delivering on SDG15: Life on Land

 

CABI helps prevent, detect and limit the impact of invasive species by training government officials about the way they arrive and spread, supporting early detection and removal, and advising on natural, sustainable control (biocontrol) and pest management.

By conserving biodiversity and ecosystems, we're improving the preventing and management of invasive species.

In this video, CABI board member Dr Prem Warrior looks at how CABI is working towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land - in particular how our expertise is advising smallholder farmers on how to deal with the Fall Armyworm (FAW) pest. Our recent evidence note on FAW shows how the caterpillar could cause maize losses costing 12 African countries up to US$6.1 billion per annum, unless control methods are urgently put in place.

Dr Warrior then considers how technology make help overcome the challenges in meeting SDG15 as well looking to the future where education (here he references CABI's publications, brochures and seminars)  holds the key to the 500 million smallholder farmers around the world growing more and losing less.

