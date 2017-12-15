CABI board member Akhter Mateen explains how CABI is delivering on SDG1: No Poverty



One in five people in developing regions still live on less than $1.25 a day and many of these are the 500 million smallholder farmers around the world.

But CABI is working hard to help small-scale farmers lift themselves out of poverty. We collaborate with people and organizations working across the supply chain that brings food from 'field to fork', helping farmers receive a fairer share of the value they create.

In a series of videos on the CABI YouTube channel, CABI board members outline how we are delivering on the UN Sustainable Development Goals - including SDG1: No Poverty - as part of CABI's mission to improve people's lives worldwide by providing information and applying expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

In this first video interview CABI board member Akhter Mateen highlights how the CABI Plantwise programme has so far reached nearly 10 million smallholder farmers around the world with expert advise on how to manage their crops so that they can grow more and lose less.

He also mentions how the integrated crop management programme will help to mitigate some of the challenges in delivering on SDG1 and ends by looking towards a future in which CABI will continue to advocate more open access to data - which is vital if, once poverty is alleviated, that it never returns.