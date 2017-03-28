African indigenous vegetables to help fight hidden hunger in Uganda

African Indigenous Vegetables (AIV) are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals including micro-nutrients, supplementary protein, fibre and calories. Micro-nutrient deficiency threatens nutrition security and also causes hidden hunger in sub-Saharan Africa. Despite their nutritive value, these vegetables have not been a high priority in national food programmes. As a result, adequate resources have not been allocated to promote their production and consumption in the region.
Farmer groups were also trained as local seed businesses and linked to some seed companies in order to increase supply and distribution. Seed supply is however still low and there is the need to increase supply, reach out to more extension staff and farmers and also raise more awareness to increase consumption of these vegetables to fight hidden hunger in sub-Saharan.
by Christine Alokit
