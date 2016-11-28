« Plant clinic established in Cambodia - Climate-Smart Village to address crop pests | Main | On World Soil Day: Creating inspiring materials on soil fertility and health »

November 28, 2016

Temple Grandin – the influence of her literature on animal welfare policy

9781780643212

Temple Grandin is a world-renowned expert on animal behaviour and welfare. Two of her CABI-published titles show how literature can be crucial for bringing about a change for the better in animal welfare.

Grandin’s book on Improving Animal Welfare – in its second edition - aims to help those working with animals to apply methods to improve welfare by bridging the gap between scientific research and practical approach. Her book on Livestock Handling and Transport - now in it’s fourth edition - integrates scientific research and industry literature on livestock, and distils this to provide a practical guide to their humane handling to help minimise animal stress.

Our assessment into these titles has shown that the books have been used extensively in teaching and research. The University of Bristol and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have adopted them on their animal welfare courses as required reading. Concepts from the books are also making a real difference to animal welfare by being incorporated into guidelines for animal handling and transport, as well as in lobbying for welfare improvements. This demonstrates how impactful a book can be and how knowledge can, crucially, be imparted to affect change.

Many guidelines and codes of practice for animal welfare have been formed that refer specifically to Improving Animal Welfare, and Livestock Handling and Transport.  These include the Canadian National Farm Animal Care Council, the Animal Welfare Transport within New Zealand and the UK Farm Animal Welfare Committee, as well as the Guidelines for the Humane Transportation of Research Animals, published by the National Research Council of the National Academies.

 

9781780644677

 

Guidance from the book Improving Animal Welfare has been used by various groups to influence the design of new legislation regarding animal transport, slaughter and euthanasia. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals notes in its “Proposal for Legislative Reform, with recommendations to Strengthen Animal Welfare Laws in Singapore,” that “An animal’s abnormal behaviour can be a strong indicator of the animal’s mental suffering.” The proposal cites Improving Animal Welfare as a source.

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies commented on proposed Amendments to the Health of Animals Regulations in 2006. The Humane Society, Farm Sanctuary, Compassion Over Killing, and Animals’ Angels cited Livestock Handing and Transport in a petition to the United States Department of Agriculture. It also cited this title in its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service regarding the interstate truck transport of animals over the “Twenty-eight Hour Law” on truck transport of animals.

Temple Grandin Book Competition

For a chance to win a signed copy of Temple Grandin’s book, Livestock Handling and Transport, enter our social media competition. See how to enter the competition here.

Posted by in Agriculture, Animal Sciences |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

Recent Posts

December 2016

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Archives

More...